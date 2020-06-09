MPA for session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Muslim League-N legislator Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din has requested the Punjab Assembly Speaker to hold the PA session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal instead of hiring private halls. In a letter addressed to the chair, Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din, also the former provincial minister, stated that it wasn’t easy for MPAs to maintain a social distancing in the PA building due to Covid-19.