‘Over 1,000 shops, shopping malls sealed for not following corona SOPs’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited different bazaars around the Clock Tower and checked the implementation on the lockdown as per directions of the Punjab government.

The DC went to Jhang Bazaar and other bazaars and checked the implementation on the SOPs and closed some irrelevant shops. The DC said that the district govt had sealed more than 1,000 shops, shopping malls, restaurants and public transport for not obeying the SOPs and 69 teams were in field to check the govt instructions in bazaars.

He said that action was also being taken for those not using sanitizers, non-compliance of social distance and not using face masks. He discouraged those who walk in the markets without any reason. He urged the citizens to keep themselves confined to their homes for health reasons in view of the growing threat of coronavirus so that the virus does not spread. He asked the administrative officers to visit the markets regularly and sealed the shops in case of any violation. He told the shopkeepers that in the light of government directives, business should be closed on every Saturday and Sunday so refrain from opening shops.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the committee room of his office in which the issues of assigning various duties to the Corona Relief Tiger Force consisting of volunteers in the light of the directions of the government were discussed.

MPA Firdous Rai, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Afifa Shajia, Education CEO Ali Ahmed Sian, DO Population Welfare Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, Education Officers Muhammad Irshad, Razia Tabbasum, and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that in the situation created due to corona, rescue services, security measures, implementation on lockdown, awareness of the use of face masks among the public and implementation on the SOPs in shops and markets were being carried out with the services of Tiger Force. He said that all registered volunteers should be contacted in this regard so that maximum number of volunteers could be availed.