Chitral varsity herbarium registered with NYBG

PESHAWAR: A herbarium of the Department of Botany, University of Chitral, has been registered with the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), a world-renowned institution in the field of research in botany.

A press release says that now the research carried out in the herbarium of University of Chitral will be acknowledged worldwide by the research community and institutions and the findings of such a research will automatically become part of global research in the relevant field.

The press release adds that the Project Director of the University Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari lauded the efforts of the Botany Department generally and specifically he praised the constant efforts of Hafiz Ullah, lecturer in the Department.