9 injured as fire erupts in filling station

TAKHTBHAI: Nine persons sustained burn injuries when fire erupted at filling station in Fazalabad area in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday. Locals said that fire broke out at Gohar Filling Station in Fazalabad area on Takkar Road when an UPS exploded at the station. As a result, nine persons, including owner of the filling station Gohar Khan, Immad Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Maulana Abdul Salam Zahoor, Yasir Khan, Daud Khan and driver of an oil tanker, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained bur injuries. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spots shifted the injured persons to the Mardan Medical Complex.

NINE TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONA: Nine more suspected patients of coronavirus, including a surgeon doctor, tested positive for the Covid-19 in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday. With the new cases, the number of coronavirus infected patients jumped to 104 in Takhtbhai tehsil. Health officials said that the number of coronavirus patients was increasing across the tehsil including Lundkhwar, Shergarh and Takhtbhai, with each passing day as most of the people were not observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measures. They said nine more persons, including Dr Mumtaz Ashraf, a surgeon doctor at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, tested positive for the fast-travelling viral disease. They said that the patients were quarantined and medical treatment was being provided to them.