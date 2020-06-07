Protests continue against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

RAWALPINDI: Workers of the Geo and Jang group, along with the journalists’ organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers have continued their protest against the illegal arrest of Geo and Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, whose detention without any charge entered the 85th day.

The countrywide protest of Geo and Jang Group workers chanted slogans for the release of the Editor-in-Chief and condemned the curbs on the freedom of media. Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi on Friday, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists Nasir Zaidi strongly condemned the statement of a provincial minister of Punjab against seasoned journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir and said the remarks of the minister shows the “fascist mentality of the PTI government”. He added that the struggle will continue until the Editor-in-Chief is released.

Magazine Editor of Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas thanked the Sindh government for moving a resolution in the Sindh Assembly for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release.

In Lahore, the general consensus among speakers was that the Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief has been arrested for raising the voice of his conscience and has gained more respect in the hearts of workers and the general public due to his firm stand against the enemies of the free media.

The speakers including senior journalists, Jang/Geo workers and people from all walks of life said raising a voice for press freedom has always been a crime, but Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never shied away from standing against tyrants.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Jang Group Editor Shaheen Qureshi, PPP’s Rubina Suhail Butt, Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Muhammad Farooq, Aziz, Hafiz Asad, Munawar Hussain, Mohammed Ali, Akmal Bhatti and Afzal Abbas.

In Peshawar, media workers flayed the government for the pressure tactics against the independent press. The protesters, holding banners and placards, raised slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau.

They urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as he was the leader of the biggest media group of the country and was widely respect for being a true promoter of independent journalism.

They said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was unfair and a clear move by the government to bring under pressure the Jang Group and other media houses which stood for independent journalism.