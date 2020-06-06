CM Punjab Usman Buzdar visits Ghotki to condole with MP

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Usman Bozdar reached Gharhi Chakar in Ghotki, where he condoled with former MPA Sardar Rahim Bakhsh Bozdar and his brothers over the death of their mother. Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister of Punjab said that Punjab government was taking all necessary measures to control upon corona Virus and has decided to launch crack down against the violators of the Covid-19 SOPs.

He further said that 17 districts of Punjab were under threat of Locust swarm, however he said that rapid work was being done to eradicate the them. The Punjab CM said that he had surrendered himself to the inquiry team in the Sugar Subsidy case and said that first time in the history of the Politics in Pakistan ruling government investigated the Scam to take action against the cabinet members.