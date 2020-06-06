close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

Condolence

Sports

Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, the President, Pakistan Tennis Federation has condoled the death of younger brother of Col. Gul Rehman Secretary PTF who passed away last week.PTF president and Council Members, the management committee and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

