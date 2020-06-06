Condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, the President, Pakistan Tennis Federation has condoled the death of younger brother of Col. Gul Rehman Secretary PTF who passed away last week.PTF president and Council Members, the management committee and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.