Two children among four killed in separate incidents

Four people, including two children, lost their lives in separate incidents on Friday. According to the Manghopir police, 12-year-old Rizwan, son of Yaqoob, drowned apparently while bathing in a pothole in Muhammad Goth. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a minor boy was killed in a road accident on Mira Naka Road. The Chakiwara police said that the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him on the spot. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to a morgue for identification. In another incident, 32-year-old Fazlur Rehman, son of Habibur Rehman, died after a lifter fell on him in Keamari. The body was taken to the CHK.

Moreover, 35-year-old Shahid, son of Iqbal, was electrocuted to death at a house in the Quaidabad police remits. The body was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The Jackson police said the man was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock.