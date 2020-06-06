AVLC arrests three ‘motorcycle thieves’

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police on Friday claimed to have busted a three-member gang of motorcycle thieves.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, the suspects were arrested during raids in different parts of the city, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Two stolen motorcycles and a pistol were recovered from their possession.

lsmail alias Sohail, son of Fazal Sher, Mursaleen, son of Wahid Gul and Umair, son of Waheed were habitual motorcycle lifters and they used to sell the stolen motorcycles’ parts to scrap dealers, the spokesperson said, adding that they were arrested for the first time; hence, they had no earlier criminal record. Efforts for further arrests were under way, the spokesperson added.