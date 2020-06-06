Lower Dir admin warns filling stations against overcharging

TIMERGARA: Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khan inspected various filling stations in Talash area here on Friday and found that the fuel was out of stock.

The managers at filling stations said that they had already paid the depot concerned for the supply of petroleum products, besides dispatching oil tankers to the oil depot for supply, but they were yet to receive any consignment. The district administration warned owners of filling stations of stern action in case they stopped the sale despite availability of stock with them. The AAC imposed fine on owner of a filling station for violation of new POL prices.

Like the rest of the country, Lower Dir district also faces acute shortage of petroleum products and the traffic also remain thin on roads. Sources in the district administration told this scribe that there were a total of 200 filling stations in Lower Dir, out of which only 14 filling stations were getting supply of petroleum products while the rest were yet to receive any supply.

The daily demand of Lower Dir district for petroleum products is 0.5 million liters whereas only 55,000 liters is being supplied into the district these days, the sources added. Meanwhile, following directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Tehsildar Timergara Amjad Khan Yousafzai visited Timergara bazaars and imposed Rs4000 fine on 16 drivers of passenger vehicles, two barbers, bakers and six shopkeepers for not observing standard operating procedures (SOPs).