CM Mahmood Khan wants Rashakai Special Economic Zone ground-breaking

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the officials to complete all pre-requisites for a formal ground-breaking of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He issued these directives while chairing the 6th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zones Authority (KP-SEZA), said an official handout. Mahmood Khan ordered the officials to speed up work on the construction of approach roads to the economic zone.

He believed it was a project of national importance which, he hoped, would prove to be a milestone in the economic development of not only the province but the entire country. The chief minister urged other stakeholders to complete their part of the work for the establishment of the zone. He directed the relevant officials to ensure the completion of all the processes on the establishment of Hattar, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan and other proposed economic zones within the timelines.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the progress made on the decisions made in the last meeting of the BoD. The participants were informed that the revised development agreement of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been submitted to the Federal Board of Investment (FBI). The agreement signing was expected by mid of June. The meeting also approved the reconstitution of the BoD of KP-SEZA. The participants okayed the draft of Zone Regulations for Rashakai Special Economic Zone for onward submission to FBI for final approval.