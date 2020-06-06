Pakistan faces many social and economic problems. Among them is child labour, a growing problem that is having a negative impact on our future development. As a community and society, we must stop this act. Every child has a right to education according to our laws, but instead of getting a basic education they do not even have basic necessities. This forces them to work in places like workshops, factories, roadside hotels, or simply begging for money.

Most of the children are forced to work. This is against the principles of justice. In most cases, parents or guardians lead their children to work. Our society is also taking advantage of their innocence and circumstances. Children work to support their families without taking care of themselves. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure their basic rights, which include education. Furthermore, society should contribute and initiate certain types of campaigns aimed at discouraging child labour and promoting education. Considering the facts, it is important to address this problem as soon as possible otherwise there will be no place for us among the leading countries in the world in future. I hope that the government will address this issue and support the development of society on an economic and social level.

Hamza Siddiqui

Rawalpindi