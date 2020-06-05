‘34 journalists given relief cheques’

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in his statement regarding distribution of relief cheques to the media representatives affected by Coronavirus, said that another promise made by Buzdar government has been fulfilled.

He said that so far 34 Covid-19 affected journalists out of total 44 had been handed over relief cheques for Rs100,000 each. Rest of the cheques will be delivered to remaining applicants within a couple of days following the standard operating procedures of social distancing, Chohan added.

He said that our media representatives had stood at the forefront and played their role in the fight against Covid-19.This relief money is the acknowledgement by Buzdar government of our journalists' commitment to truth and excellence.