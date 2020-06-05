Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with gusty winds was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.8°C and minimum was 23.2°C.