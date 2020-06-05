close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with gusty winds was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.8°C and minimum was 23.2°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore