PSP slams PTI govt’s decision to lay off PSM’s employees

Condemning the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision of the forcible dismissals of 9,350 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills in the name of so-called golden handshake, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government and termed the decision “an economic murder” of thousands of employees and a clear enmity toward Karachi.

“The entire PTI campaign was focused on strengthening the institutions, eliminating debts and reviving the economy. But now, one by one, the institutions are being pushed towards privatisation,” said Kamal, while speaking to a delegation of party officials at the Pakistan House, the party’s secretariat.

He said the recent move to lay off PSM employees exposed a failed economic policy of the incumbent government. “Before assuming the office of prime minister, Imran Khan had promised the employees of Steel Mills that as soon as he assumed the charge of the premier office, the dues of the employees would be paid, but unfortunately the PM once again took a U-turn on his own promises, and laid off thousands of employees.”

Kamal said it was now becoming clear that the federal and provincial governments were hostile toward Karachi. “On the one hand, the people of Karachi were already being deprived of jobs and educational opportunities.”

Under the Sindh Public Service Commission, 115 candidates were commissioned, but, unfortunately, none of whom hailed from Karachi, the PSP chief said. “Likewise, 1,600 employees of the Malir Development Authority and thousands of employees of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board are not being paid their salaries.”

He said scholarship advertisements from the Sindh government clearly read that students from Karachi should not bother to apply. “While on the other hand, forced dismissals in the name of golden handshake is tantamount to sprinkling salt on their wounds.”

“This is not just a case of 9,235 employees but thousands of families affiliated with them. Thousands of families have been severely affected by the government’s decision,” he said. The city of Karachi, which gave 70 per cent revenue to the national exchequer, was being deliberately weakened with each passing day, and this was hostile to Pakistan and intolerable, he said.

Kamal said the PSM was an institution of national importance with a sensitive nature; it was against national interest to lay off all employees from the PSM instead of reviving it. He demanded that the federal government must not only pay the legitimate dues in order to save the employees of Steel Mills and their families from starvation, but it must also withdraw the decision of the dismissals of thousands of employees immediately.