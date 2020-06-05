Professor dies, MPA among 6 test positive for corona in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: An associate professor of the Government Degree College here died of coronavirus while six more persons, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Jamshed Khan Mohmand tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday.

Junaid Nisar, associate professor of Law at the Government Degree College, Takhtbhai, was infected by the fatal coronavirus. He was under treatment at a hospital but could not survive and expired after struggling for life.

The funeral and burial of the deceased were held under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Sheikh Maltoon town in Mardan. With the new casualty, the number of deaths from the viral disease reached 10 in Takhtbhai tehsil, which is part of Mardan district. Health department officials said that the number of coronavirus patients was increasing across the tehsil including Lundkhwar, Shergarh and Takhtbhai, with each passing day.

Most of the people were flouting SOPs and other safety measures. They said six more persons, including PML-N MPA Jamshed Khan Mohmand, Sultan Shah, Shaheen Begum, Iqbal Ahmad, Sher Ali and Inzamam Khan tested positive for the fast-travelling viral disease. Jamshed Khan Mohmand is the 12th MPA to be infected by Covid-19. One of them Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera expired on Wednesday. The number of infected patients jumped to 83 in Takhtbhai tehsil.