Fri Jun 05, 2020
Bureau report
June 5, 2020

District admin gets tough with SOPs violators

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Thursday started getting tough with the people found violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced to protect them from coronavirus.

Additional Assistant Commissioner of Peshawar Cantt, Gulshan Ara led the operation for the Sops implementation. It was carried out in major bazaars, including Saddar, Khyber, Nauthia and Shoba bazars. About 10 businesses were sealed, 16 people arrested on violation of the SOPs.

