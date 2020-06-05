close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 5, 2020

Facemasks mandatory

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 5, 2020

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Thursday issued directives in the light of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government guidelines, and made wearing masks mandatory for people in public places. Kabir Afridi said that coronavirus is a pandemic and spreading very fast, which is why no-one will be allowed in Tank bazaar to roam without wearing facemask.

Latest News

More From Peshawar