Facemasks mandatory

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Thursday issued directives in the light of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government guidelines, and made wearing masks mandatory for people in public places. Kabir Afridi said that coronavirus is a pandemic and spreading very fast, which is why no-one will be allowed in Tank bazaar to roam without wearing facemask.