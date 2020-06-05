Strict response

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly throughout the country. Recently, there has been an abrupt rise in deaths due to the virus. A summary presented to the chief minister of Punjab had revealed that there could be 670,800 cases in Lahore alone. The government is not able to continue the lockdown, due to fear of the total collapse of our feeble economy. What then is the way forward?

The main reason for this exponential spread of the disease is the callous and irresponsible conduct of the people at markets and other public places. There is no other way to control the spread, but to adhere to the recommendations of the SOPs: use of masks, social distancing and isolation. Adherence to the SOPs is as important, if not more important, than building healthcare facilities to manage patients. Non-adherence to SOPs is on par with criminal negligence, which needs to be checked. The government must come up with a plan to ensure effective implementation of SOPs, even if there is need to introduce punitive actions. In addition, non-governmental organizations and civil society should be geared up to ensure strict implementation of SOPs at public places and workstations. A strict national response is needed.

Saud Bashir Bajwa

Lahore