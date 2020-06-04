close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

CJP condoles with Justice Mushir on his sister’s demise

National

Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of sister of Justice Mushir Alam Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

