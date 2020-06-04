96 criminal gangs busted last month

LAHORE:Lahore Police Operations Wing issued the facts and figures regarding its performance of May on Wednesday.

According to the report, 223 members of 96 criminal gangs were arrested and an amount of more than Rs 01 crore and 85 lac was recovered from the gangs which was returned to its owners. During a grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore police arrested 465 criminals and recovered 23 rifles, five Kalashnikov, 17 guns, 408 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from their possession.

More than 9kg heroin, more than 228kg charas, more than one kg opium, 10gram ICE and 7,838 litre liquor were recovered from 663 arrested accused. Moreover, an amount of more than Rs 821,000 was recovered from 528 accused during a crackdown on gambling.

Police also arrested 113 accused during action against brothels in the City. As many as 307 proclaimed offenders (POs) of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque bounce and other cases were arrested. Police also arrested 486 court absconders. As many as 2,487 persons were arrested for violation of ban/law on wheelie, kite flying, firing into the air, begging, price control, tenants, foreigners, marriage and loudspeaker use.