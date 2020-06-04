Islamabad: The federal cabinet has approved appointment of Masood Nabi as Managing Director (MD), Government Holdings (Private) Ltd, says a press release.

Masood Nabi has vast experience of E&P industry and has worked as Executive Director (ED) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for several years.

The HR and nomination committee of the Board carried out the interviews of the shortlisted candidates and subsequently the BoDs of GHPL after due deliberation recommended five names to Petroleum Division in order of preference. Masood Nabi was at top of the list in merit order. The cabinet approved the appointment in line with the merit order.