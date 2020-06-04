Covid-19 claims lives of two more MPs as cases soar

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/NOWSHERA: The coronavirus claimed the lives of two more provincial lawmakers — one from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one from the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday — as the country saw another record increase in virus cases for the fourth consecutive day.

The deaths prompted Information Minister Shibli Faraz to make another appeal to the country to strictly follow the standard operating procedures otherwise the government will be compelled to again enforce the lockdown, Radio Pakistan reported. He also said the infections demonstrate that the coronavirus does not discriminate along party lines and anyone could be infected by the disease.

The first lawmaker to lose his life to the virus on Wednesday was PTI’s member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mian Jamshed Ud Din Kakakhel. According to Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Kakakhel had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

“Mian Jamshed ud Din was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away this morning,” the official said. “Mian Jamshed ud Din’s son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it,” he added.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed their sorrow over Kakakhel’s death.

The second lawmaker that lost the battle to Covid-19 was PML-N’s Shaukat Manzoor Cheema. Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus. He had been on a ventilator since Eid, according to hospital officials. He was also said to have heart ailments.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said Cheema’s death has left the party traumatised and that he was a valuable asset whose services can never be forgotten. Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema also extended her condolences over the lawmaker’s death.

Just a day earlier, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch passed away of the disease. The first lawmaker in Pakistan to lose her life to the virus was PTI’s Shaheen Raza. Former Balochistan governor and JUI-F’s Balochistan MPA Syed Fazal Agha also died after contracting coronavirus at a private hospital in Karachi.

The alarming developments came as the country saw a record 4,131 more virus cases — taking the total tally to 80,463, according to the official numbers released by the government. The death toll also rose by 67, with the total hitting 1,688, as the Centre marches on with plans to further relax curbs.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), planning minister Asad Umar said no complacency will be permitted as administrative actions will begin across the country against SOPs violators in high-risk areas like markets, transport and industrial sectors.

“The National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting minutes have been approved with the emphasis on ensuring voluntary compliance of SOPs and strict administrative action against violators,” he said. “The NCC is fully supporting the provinces to ensure strict compliance of safety guidelines,” he added.

Asad said traders associations were responsible to ensure compliance with SOPs which were being violated in markets and further increasing risk.

Separately, the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan issued a joint statement appealing to the masses to adhere to government guidelines. They said mosques and seminaries were fully cooperating with the government in the wake of increasing cases. PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi and other ulema said the people should ensure each other’s safety in accordance with the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.