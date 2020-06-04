Bizarre case

This refers to the news story on June 2 that Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned to represent the federation in the Justice Faez Isa case in the Supreme Court. A wrong precedent was set earlier when he resigned and represented the state in the extension case, and was then allowed to rejoin the cabinet.

It would have been more appropriate to appoint an eminent lawyer in case the attorney general was not available. This is a unique legal practice that is bringing a bad name to the legal profession. Bar associations by now should have recorded their reservations. This is simply ridiculous, and tantamount to making a mockery of justice.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi