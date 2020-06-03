Rs300m released for government schools in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs300 million to execute construction work at state-run schools in Khyber tribal district, an official said on Tuesday.

Briefing members of the media here, Additional Director Development Farid Khattak said that Parents and Teachers Councils had been constituted in government schools in seven tribal districts and six sub-districts.

He said the money would be used for renovation of state schools, construction of washrooms, purchasing sports kits, provision of drinking water and installation of solar panels. He said cheques have been released to all the schools and Parents and Teachers Councils were authorized to use the amount on the demand-driven development projects in these institutions. Farid Khattak said the government officials would have no role in the use of the money. However, he said they could keep a check on the work in the schools to ensure transparency.