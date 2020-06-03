House reduced to ashes in Upper Dir

DIR: Eight rooms of a three-storey house were reduced to ashes as it caught fire on Tuesday in Badar Kani area of the remote Doog Darra in Kohistan valley in Upper Dir district. The residents said that the house of one Haji Gulab Khan had caught fire due to unknown reason and spread to other portions of the house quickly. They said that the fire had spread to all three-storey building within no time, adding that the local volunteers started rescue work to extinguish the fire, however, they faced difficulties as the wind was blowing at that time. The locals said that the fire-brigade vehicles could not reach the spot as it was inaccessible. Later, the Levies personnel also joined them in the rescue operation. The fire was extinguished after hectic efforts. There was no loss of life.