Luton Learning Link scheme launched

LUTON: Luton-based Pakistani community activists, Rehana Faisal and her husband Rajah Faisal Hussain have been actively working on a project called Luton Learning Link, which aims to procure digital devices for children and young people in the city who are currently unable to access online learning.

Luton Learning Link has been set up by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Luton Education Service, Luton Council of Mosques, Luton Council of Sunni Mosques, Level Trust and We Are Luton. In the first phase, they are asking local businesses to donate unused devices which will be re-purposed by schools which will ensure they are safe and installed with the necessary software.

According to the Luton Council, the group is asking local businesses to donate laptops, tablets or desktop computers that they no longer require. Devices will be given to local schools, who will deliver them to pupils in greatest need.

The council believes it is unlikely that high schools will return in earnest before September and highlighted the injustice of the “digital divide” brought on by Covid-19. “Without a device to work on at home, young people fall behind in their studies and miss out on developing key skills when compared to their peers,” the council said in a post.

The council quoted Bedfordshire High Susan Sheriff Lousada, who is also the spokesperson for the group as saying when she was asked to get involved in this scheme she had to say yes.