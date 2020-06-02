close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Couple shot dead for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

FAISALABAD: A couple was shot dead for ‘honour’ at Batala Colony here on Sunday night. Reportedly, Hamid Ali of Imdad Town had contracted love marriage with Fauzia of Peoples Colony some two years ago. On the day of the incident, some unidentified accused shot the couple dead and fled. Batala Colony police have registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan