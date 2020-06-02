Couple shot dead for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A couple was shot dead for ‘honour’ at Batala Colony here on Sunday night. Reportedly, Hamid Ali of Imdad Town had contracted love marriage with Fauzia of Peoples Colony some two years ago. On the day of the incident, some unidentified accused shot the couple dead and fled. Batala Colony police have registered a case and started investigation.