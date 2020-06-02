Indonesian cop killed in IS-claimed attack

BANJARMASIN: A sword-wielding militant killed an Indonesian policeman and critically injured another on Monday, authorities said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The attacker was shot dead during the early morning raid at a police post in South Daha district on Kalimantan — Indonesia´s section of Borneo island. The militant — identified as a 19-year-old local named Abdurrahman — initially set a car on fire outside the police post, South Hulu Sungai police chief Dedy Eka Jaya told AFP.