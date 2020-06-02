FIH to hold teleconference with leading nations

ISLAMABAD: Thierry Weil, Chief Executive Officer of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will hold teleconference with leading hockey playing nation top officials to discuss the challenges confronting the game. The Covid-19 has totally put a halt on the hockey activities around the world. FIH Pro League season II and Olympics have already been postponed. Number of other international events including The Nations Cup has been delayed. “The meeting with representatives of all the leading countries is an effort to look for ways and means to confront the situation emerging from the COVID-19. A viable future plan would be evolve following the teleconference, set to be held on Tuesday,” a FIH official has told The News.