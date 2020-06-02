‘Online complaint hearing experience proves successful’

Islamabad:The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said experience of online hearings remained successful during the lockdown.

He said numbers of complaints were increased during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. He stated this while addressing the Investigating Officers of Regional Offices Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Gujranwala through Video Conferencing here on Monday.

He directed the Investigating Officers (IOs), if a complainant was failed to attend the hearing proceedings, the concerned IO himself get the version of the complainant on telephone. During the conference, he was informed that most of the complaints have been disposed of within 30 to 45 days and very few in 60 days.

He was informed that there was not a single complaint pending at regional office Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala but with the few cases at regional offices of Peshawar and Hyderabad. The Federal Ombudsman directed the IOs of Peshawar and Hyderabad to clear the pending cases before June 30. The regional heads of all regional offices also presented their performance reports, which was also discussed in detail, besides registration of cases and their disposal at regional offices.