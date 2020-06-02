Women and peace

The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security – the first to recognize the vital role of women in building peace. Family is an institution that builds societies and leads women to build nations. Women contribute to peacebuilding by instilling good moral values in their children and making them responsible members of the community. Women have always been active vectors of harmony. Women are in an inimitable position to affect resolution, and contribute to peacekeeping. The role of women in the reconciliation process is multifaceted. They are educators for peace in their families and elsewhere. Their network of local business knowledge makes them vigilant on how to monitor rumours, rising tensions, a sudden surge of weapons, and other signs of potential conflict.

The role of women as contributors to peacebuilding is still not recognized at local, national and international forums. Children's lives are threatened when women are unprotected and when their contribution to peacekeeping is compromised. Women look after families at the household level during conflicts. They are at higher risk of being captured, wounded, raped or tortured. Lasting peace requires the full participation of women in all stages of the peace process. Yet, they have been excluded. Their involvement in mechanisms that prevent or reduce conflict is essential. It is imperative for women to be protected and guaranteed maximum participation in peace-building initiatives.

Faiza Haseeb

Islamabad