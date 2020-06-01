Ten years on

Exactly 10 years ago, the newspapers of July 24, 2010 reported the following announcement of the Sindh Government. “The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is introducing online payment of motor vehicle tax from August 1, 2010. This would save the motorists from the hassle of queuing on tax counters or to engage an agent to make tax payment". Director Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) Dabeer Ahmed Khan told newspapers that online payment would further boost the revenue as many a lethargic motorists avoid payment of vehicle tax because they can't take out time from their busy schedule. The online facility was also supposed to help owners know about their vehicle tax dues any time especially before the year closing.

One can only assume that soon after making this announcement, the Sindh government suffered an attack of amnesia resulting in complete memory loss. Alternately, the statement was only meant to fool the public with no intention of its implementation. Ten years down the road, millions of people still stand in long queues, rubbing shoulders in Corona times, to pay the motor vehicle tax. Can we appeal to the chief minister that the slogan, “Peoples Government of Sindh” appears hollow when the government actually works to make the lives of people yet more miserable. Numerous phone money transfer systems can easily enable all initial and yearly vehicle taxes to be paid with out going to any government office. Does one need to guess why the Sindh government sticks to the archaic system of 'cash' transactions?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi