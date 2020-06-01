Border comedy

The recent comedy act of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) is laudable. The comic notion that a pigeon has been dispatched by Pakistan for espionage in Indian-held Kashmir speaks volumes of their ability to see things in their right context. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, and the crippling economy and vanishing lower middle class, India must need something to divert the attention of its people. But not in this poor style.

The country's leadership is clutching at straws for face saving. It would be much better for the saffron regime garbed in pseudo-democracy to focus on genuine issues instead of indulging in mud-slinging against Pakistan.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad