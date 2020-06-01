Four suspected motorcycle thieves held

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police on Sunday arrested four suspected motorcycle thieves during raids in parts of the city.

According to the AVLC spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during raids conducted in Clifton and Landhi areas. The AVLC police arrested four motorcycle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession, said the spokesperson, adding that the arrested suspects were “habitual motorcycle thieves and involved in joyriding”.

The spokesperson said they were arrested for the first time, adding that the suspects were identified Junaid Qureshi, Abbas Ali, Haris and Imran. They were wanted to the Mehmoodabad and Ibrahim Hyderi police stations where cases of motorcycle thefts were registered against them, the spokesperson said.

Lockdown violation

Separately, the Site Superhighway police arrested a manager and nine other employees of a private restaurant on Superhighway over violation of lockdown imposed by the provincial government. The police said the restaurant was opened for the customers despite the government had announced the closure of restaurants.