Metro Bus staff await resumption of service

Islamabad: Although the government has allowed the train, air and public transport services to operate besides opening of majority of businesses across the country but nobody seems bothered about the plight of Metro Bus Service (MBS) staff, facing unemployment for over two months.

Not only Metro Bus Service (MBS) staff members but over 50,0000 poor commuters here in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi/Islamabad are facing the worst kind of problems in reaching their destinations and offices due to the suspension of this service for over two months.

The MBS staff members and commuters have appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of issue and order opening of bus service in Lah0re, Multan and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. They said that the government neither provided them relief package nor opened the service for over two months which has resulted in hunger and disparity among the families of MBS staff.

Punjab government had ordered to suspend Metro Bus Service (MBS) on March 23 in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi/Islamabad in fear of coronavirus. Over 30,000 staff members in these cities have become unemployed facing hell like situation for over two months. The concerned management of Metro Bus Service (MBS) did not pay the salaries of staff members and also refused to accept them as the staff members of Punjab government.

The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Madam Shumaila said that we have already paid all dues of private companies where we had hired the staff members. “We have paid all dues till the March,” she said. She said that they could not start bus service till further orders of Chief Secretary of Punjab.

Talking to ‘The News’, people belong to poor segment of society said that the government was not considering their problems. Government has opened air service, train service, transport service then why not the Metro Bus Service (MBS).