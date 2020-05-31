Chinese spacecraft finished space journey with Pak flag

BEIJING: A Chinese spacecraft successfully finished space journey with Pakistani national flag, reports Gwadar Pro on Saturday.A ceremony was held here to open the re-entry module of the new-generation manned spacecraft test ship. On May 5th, taken by Long March 5B carrier rocket, this test ship was launched in Wenchang Space Launch Site, China.

There was a Pakistani national flag carried by Long March 5B and returned to the Dongfeng Landing Site on May 8th. At the ceremony, China turned over the flag which has been carried in test ship to Ambassador of Pakistan to China Mrs. Naghmana Hashmi.

Subsequently, Mrs Hashmi has tweeted that “Flag returns from its space journey with Long March 5B. Pakistan and China are all weather strategic cooperative partners and our iron brotherhood extends even in space.” On 2019 April 27th, Pakistan and China have signed an agreement on cooperation in Manned Space Flight Activities.

Later, in September last year, it was announced by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, that the selection process for Pakistani astronauts would begin in 2020. By the end of 2022, Pakistan would launch its first manned space mission with China’s support and kicking off its exploration into space.