Nawaz was reluctant to conduct N-tests: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday he was the person, along with Raja Zafarul Haq and Gohar Ayub Khan, who had supported conducting nuclear blasts, while Nawaz Sharif and his entire cabinet were against it. Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he claimed that the then premier Nawaz Sharif was not ready to conduct nuclear blasts and make Pakistan a nuclear state.

“This country has been looted by Zardaris, Gilanis and Sharifs. We will not forgive those who damaged Pakistan. I still believe that the corrupt elements will not be pardoned as it was narrative of Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against the flour and sugar mafia. The next 90 days are very important in politics.

“There is no opposition, the opposition is sluggish. Imran is not going anywhere. Chaudhrys are my brothers and responsible persons. They will not leave the ruling alliance,” claimed Sh Rashid.

In the last 72 hours, Pakistan Army shot down Indian spy drones, he said adding that Narendra Modi government in India had failed to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said if a new war starts between India and Pakistan, it would be the last war. “We are a responsible nation; Imran Khan has given directions, China is our friend, and we stand with China,” Sh Rashid added.

The Railways minister announced that decision had been made to make five more trains operational in the country. These trains include Sir Syed Express, Karachi Express, Bahauddin Zakariya, Shalimar Express and Multan-Karachi railcar. He said Pakistan Railways suffered Rs50 million losses in 10 days by following the seating plan under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sh Rashid added, “I have requested Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to keep Lahore closed for only two days instead of three.” He also said that Punjab chief minister and Senior Minister Aleem Khan had achieved the target of wheat procurement.

Sh Rashid said that Railways was not in a position to resume operations of 142 trains as it did not have safety equipment at the stations.

Sh Rashid admitted in response to a question that he was out of country when the nuclear tests were conducted.

When Sh Rashid was asked whether he would marry Ayesha Umer, he said who she was.

He only passed a smile when he was told that Ayesha Umer was a model.

In a TV programme recently, Ayesha Umer had opted for Sh Rashid option when she was asked to select one from Qaim Ali Shah, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Rana Sanaullah, Tahirul Qadri and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for marriage.