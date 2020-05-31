Case registered against over 40 persons for attacking Civil Hospital

Police on Saturday registered a case against over 40 people for vandalising Civil Hospital, Karachi and attacking the hospital staff on Friday night.

The case was registered on the request of Dr Hafeezur Rehman at the Eidgah police station. Police said that though no arrests had so far been made, they had obtained CCTV footage from the hospital to help identify people in the mob and arrest them.

The mob attacked the hospital and its staff following the death of a COVID-19 patient who had been brought to the health facility in a serious condition. Police said the mob attacked some staff members of the hospital with iron rods and knives.

According to police, the attackers apparently belong to the Keamari area of Karachi and they damaged the hospital’s property, including doors and medical equipment, which could be seen in the CCTV footage that also went viral on social media.

The video also showed them wheeling out the body on a stretcher from the emergency ward and taking it away in an ambulance.