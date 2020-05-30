10,000 wheat bags recovered

BUREWALA: Vehari DC Waqas Rasheed raided a warehouse of a factory on Luddan Road and recovered more than 10,000 bags of illegally stored wheat on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed directed the Food Department to take possession of wheat and transfer it to PR Centre, Vehari. Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed said that nobody would be allowed to store wheat and warned that hoarders of wheat would be dealt with iron hands and criminal proceeding cases will be registered against them.

He said that hoarders were the enemies of the country and the nation. Meanwhile, the revenue officers and patwaris raided at Chak 151/WB Tehsil Mailsi and recovered 2,400 bags of illegally stored wheat.