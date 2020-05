Murray to return to action in June

LONDON: Andy Murray will return from his latest injury problem on June 23 in a tournament organised by his brother Jamie to raise money for a UK National Health Service charity. Jamie Murray has helped create the behind-closed-doors tournament called ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’. The event, which runs from June 23-28, will see the Murray brothers and fellow British players Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans go head to head at the Lawn Tennis Association’s Roehampton base in London. It will be screened live on Amazon Prime and aims to raise at least £100,000 ($122,000) for the state-run NHS. With the ATP and WTA seasons postponed due to the coronavirus, Murray’s first appearance since November’s Davis Cup Finals will be a welcome tonic for tennis fans. "The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," Jamie Murray said.