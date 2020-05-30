IGP wants action against terrorists, drug mafia expedited

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high ups to expedite their efforts for combating terrorism and prevention of menace of narcotics smuggling.

These directives were issued to the regional and district police officers of Mardan and DI Khan districts in a video link conference from CPO, Peshawar. The regional and district police officers gave a detailed presentation to the IGP about the preventive measures adopted for terrorism, narcotics and smuggling in their respective jurisdictions and future plan of action in this connection.

Sanaullah Abbasi, in light of the briefing, directed the police high ups to chalk out an effective and well calculated strategy and preempt the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements. The IGP said that smuggling weakens the roots of the economy and directed the police to tighten the noose around those involved in hoarding of essential commodities such as wheat, ghee, rice, sanitizers, facemasks etc., and register cases against them as per the recently promulgated ordinance.

The IGP was told the Mardan and DI Khan Region registered a total of 2,679 cases against narcotics’ smugglers during the last five months.

During this period, 2889 narcotics sellers were arrested and 5464.047kg narcotics were recovered from their possession, which included 3276.16kg charas, 241.847kg opium, 84.80kg heroin, 28.74 kg ice and 1832.50 liters liquor.