Ertugrul saga

This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan celebs pick sides on Ertugrul TV show debate’ (May 19, 2020). I believe if we see a drama with an excellent storyline and great performances content and flawless performances by the actors – as also acknowledged by some of our own actors – we should appreciate it, irrespective of where it comes from. In fact, such dramas could even encourage our producers to come up with better dramas of their own. After all, we too used to produce wonderful dramas and still manage to do so on rare occasions, which means finances are not always a constraint, and that we also have superb actors.

Also, Ertugrul is the product of one of our closest allies, Turkey has always stood by us and helped us greatly during calamities, like the last earthquake.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi