Senior IO promoted

Rawalpindi : Senior Officer of Information and Culture Department Punjab, Hamid Javaid Awan has been promoted in grade 19 on regular basis and posted as Director Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Rawalpindi Division. According to a notification of Punjab Government issued today by Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab, Mr. Hamid Javaid Awan has assumed the charge of his new responsibilities as DPR, Rawalpindi Division on Thursday.