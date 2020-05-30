close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Senior IO promoted

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Rawalpindi : Senior Officer of Information and Culture Department Punjab, Hamid Javaid Awan has been promoted in grade 19 on regular basis and posted as Director Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Rawalpindi Division. According to a notification of Punjab Government issued today by Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab, Mr. Hamid Javaid Awan has assumed the charge of his new responsibilities as DPR, Rawalpindi Division on Thursday.

Latest News

More From Islamabad