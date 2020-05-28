Rahul questions Modi: Lockdown has failed, what next

NEW DELHI: Congress's Rahul Gandhi Wednesday questioned the Centre's plan to control coronavirus in the days ahead, pointing out that the infections have been spiraling, defying the expectations of the government.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, he said, had promised that the infections will decline by the end of May, but the numbers clearly show it has not.

Asserting that the nationwide lockdown has "failed" at a virtual media conference this morning, Mr Gandhi said, "What is the Central government's plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country? The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the prime minister expected".

India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is "exponentially rising", he added.

Mr Gandhi also tweeted his question to the government.

His Hindi tweet read, "Two months ago, while announcing the lockdown, the prime minister had said that we will gain victory over coronavirus in 21 days. It has been more than 60 days and every day, the number of patients has been rising exponentially. The lockdown has not been able to beat this virus. My question to the government is -- what next?"