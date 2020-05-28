Pak Army shoots down Indian spy drone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which intruded 650 metres into Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The drone was shot down in the Rakhchikri sector along the LoC. “The quadcopter had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC,” he added.