Education questions

I am a student of FSC and would like to draw the attention of your readers to the following issues faced by the students of HSSC -1 and HSSC-2. The new policy announced by the Ministry of Education for HSSC part 1 and 2 due to the Covid-19 crisis is not clear and is causing a lot of confusion especially for those students who are improving in two, three or more subjects. In all the four categories announced by the authorities, the word "improvers or repeaters" has not been used at all. These students don't know if they are eligible for the special exams in September or if they will even get grace marks. I believe they should be given more grace marks than the other fresh students because what would be the advantage of wasting the entire year if only the previous marks will be awarded. The officials have so far kept on saying that these matters will be dealt with later which is a cause of anxiety for all students. It does not help that social media sites are full of rumours.

Also, there are some rumours going around that maybe the entrance tests for medical universities will be conducted before the special exams, announced by higher education authorities, which will waste precious time and efforts of many students. It is requested that it be ensured that these special exams be before the entrance exams of medical universities. The higher authorities must consider all of these apprehensions and clear the questions of the students at the earliest.

Raja Osama

Islamabad