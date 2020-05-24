Man dies in road accident

KHANEWAL: A man died in a road accident on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Sharif along with his wife Sumaira Bibi and son Muhammad Ali was heading towards Multan in a car when the car hit a road divider on Khanewal-Multan Motorway near Khanewal.

As a result, Sharif died on the spot and his wiofe and son suatained injuries. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khanewal.

Two held: Kacha Khu police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered 21.200 kilogram heroin from them on Saturday. In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, Kacha Khu police led by SHO Adnan Khursheed arrested drug peddler Imran and recovered 19 kg heroin from his vehicle. In another raid, police arrested Nazeer alias Teera from Raja Palace area and recovered 2.200 kg heroin from his possession. Police have taken the car into custody from which the drugs were recovered. The arrested drug peddlers were wanted to police in various cases and they were the main drug supplier of the district, police sources added.