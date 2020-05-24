138 passengers returning from Dubai quarantined

TOBA TEK SINGH: All 138 passengers came from Dubai in a special flight at the Faisalabad airport on Saturday have been shifted to Toba Tek Singh quarantine centre.

Health Department Deputy District Officer and focal person for DHQ Hospital Dr Kashif Bajwa told that their throat and nasal swabs would be sent to a laboratory for test and in case any of them tested positive, he would be shifted to the DHQ Hospital and all those having negative reports would be self quarantined in their houses for 14 days.

He added that beds had been arranged for all of them in Barrot and Hudson School building located 2km away from the city on Toba-Jhang Road.

Nine members of a family test negative in third test: Nine members of a family of Chak 294/GB who tested corona positive two weeks ago had been cleared in the third test on Saturday.

All the persons had been allowed to go their home. Health Department Deputy District Officer and focal person for DHQ Hospital Dr Kashif Bajwa told that one of this family members who was in Islamabad police ASI Muhammad Nadeem Aslam who was on leave in his home at Chak 294/GB was admitted to the DHQ Hospital on April 30 as a Covid-19 suspected patient as he was suffering from fever. His throat and nasal swabs were sent to Punjab Public Health Refferal Laboratory for Covid-19 test, he informed.

He said that Nadeem report confirmed him as a positive case.

Later, he added, 13 persons of the family were quarantined in their house and their swab samples were also sent to the same laboratory from where reports confirmed that eight of them were positive and five others were negative.

They included Nadeem’s wife Nazia Noreen, his two sons, Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Ahmad, his relatives Nadir Ali, Khalida Afzal, Imtiaz Bibi, Fauzia Tabbasum and Naila Maqsood the officer told. He said that all corona patients were admitted to the DHQ Hospital’s isolation ward.

He said that they were treated and finally they were cleared in their third test report.

He stated that now only three policemen had been kept in isolation ward of the district headquarters hospital as they were declared Covid-19 patients.

Pirmahal AC, her office staff test negative: Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Ms Marhaba Nemat and her office nine staff members tested corona negative.

Their throat and nasal swabs were sent on suspicion by the Health Department to the Punjab Public Health Refferal Laboratory a few days ago and their reports came negative on Saturday.

‘EIDUL FITR PRAYERS TO BE OFFERED IN 206 MOSQUES’: DPO Waqar Qureshi has said that the Eidul Fitr prayers will be offered in 206 mosques, 23 imambargahs and 19 open places in urban areas of the district.

Talking here, he said that 576 policemen, 311 Qaumi Razakars and private security guards would be deputed for security duty. He stated that walk through gates and metal detectors would be used to check the people when they would come to offer the Eid prayers.