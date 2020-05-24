Mansehra traders to elect office-bearers

MANSEHRA: An election committee constituted by traders to hold elections in the centre and 20 wards/ bazaars has announced to conduct polling soon after Eidul Fitr.

“The elections were scheduled to be held two months ago but were postponed because of Covid-19 emergency,” the chairman of the committee Fayaz Solaria told reporters here on Saturday. Accompanied by other committee members, he said that in ongoing Covid-19 emergency, there should be a traders’ body in place which could take up issues of the business community with the government. He said that nomination and other procedures were already completed and now only polling day would be announced.

“We have already floated our demands seeking interest-free loans and other incentives for the traders, who suffered because of prolonged lockdown,” said Solaria.